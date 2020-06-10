UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Fallout: Indian Cities To Have Pedestrian-only Markets

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:45 PM

COVID-19 fallout: Indian cities to have pedestrian-only markets

by Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) With the coronavirus pandemic dramatically changing the way people live, India will soon have pedestrian only market places like many old towns across Europe.

This will reduce vehicular traffic, congestion and air pollution, contributing to a healthier lifestyle to ward off threats from pandemics and respiratory or other related ailments, India's Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced today.

Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary in the Ministry, has directed municipal corporations with more than one million population to select by 30th June at least three market places in each such city for conversion to pedestrians-only locations.

Cities with less a population of less than one million have been directed to select at least one market area for conversion to pedestrians-only zone.

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, is a member of India’s Group of Ministers dealing with COVID-19 and its fallout and has been taking steps to map the future once the pandemic abates.

"The planning for pedestrian-friendly market space may be done in consultation with stake holders, namely vendors, municipal officers, traffic police, parking space owners, shopkeepers and consumers," the announcement said. "A plan has to be prepared to see that there are designated walking paths where visitors are able to follow social distancing.

Plans could be made keeping the trees and other green areas intact, adding tree canopy to improve walkability with clear spaces demarcated for vending, waste collection and access to toilet facilities."

The decision, when implemented, will drastically change the appearance and livability of Indian cities. Cyclists may be allowed in or near these market areas with dedicated and earmarked pathways. "Adequate provision of high frequency public transit may be ensured for citizens to access the market area in a comfortable manner," Mishra’s directive said.

The timeline for pedestrianisation is as follows. Selection of market spaces for pedestrianisation to be done by the end of this month. Survey of vendors and other users of market spaces to be completed by 31st July. Stakeholder consultations to be undertaken between 1st July and 30th September.

Measures such as temporary barricading, closure of roads for traffic and earmarking spaces, may be started in the first week of October. Implementation of the plan through short term measures may be done by the beginning of November 2020 and amendments as required may be completed by November end.

"COVID-19 presents us with an opportunity to re-imagine streets for people. To make market areas COVID-19-safe and people-friendly, the need of the hour is for Indian cities to consider pedestrianising them," the Ministry emphasised.

