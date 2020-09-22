UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Foretells Cycling Boom In India

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:15 PM

COVID-19 foretells cycling boom in India

From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) As part of fundamental and lasting changes in social behaviour being ushered in by the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, 107 cities in India are to have pop-up cycle lanes, traffic-calmed sections and non-motorised zones.

"Cities could launch programmes such as community-led cycle rental schemes that increase the availability of cycles to citizens and promote the usage of cycling through public events and outreach," the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs here informed the Lower House of Parliament, the Lok Sabha, today.

The statement by the Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, was part of an "India Cycles-4-Change Challenge" launched by the Ministry, which is open to cities with a population above half a million.

The Ministry is encouraging all the 107 cities which have registered for the Challenge to "undertake pilot projects, citizen surveys and hold capacity building workshops related to the project," Puri said.

Kolkata and New Town Kolkata top the list with participating projects among the 107 cities followed by Dehradun and Varanasi.

The Emirates news Agency, WAM, had reported in June that another fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic was that India is creating pedestrian-only market places like many old towns across Europe.

Also an initiative by India's Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, this will reduce vehicular traffic, congestion and air pollution, contributing to a healthier lifestyle to ward off threats from pandemics and respiratory or other related ailments.

Related Topics

India Europe Parliament Cycling Traffic Puri Varanasi Kolkata Sabha June Market All From Top Million Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEC establishes Ports, Border Checkpoints Committe ..

36 minutes ago

Ukrainian Defense Minister Taran Meets Borell, Sen ..

6 minutes ago

Under training ACs visit Punjab Safe Cities Author ..

6 minutes ago

Rennes goalkeeper Mendy on brink of Chelsea switch ..

6 minutes ago

Naved Qamar, Qasim Naved Qamar condoles with Syed ..

6 minutes ago

NAB calls LESCO's senior management over alleged c ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.