Covid-19: India records 11,106 new cases

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2021) India saw a single-day rise of 11,106 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 34,489, 623 infections, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

A total of 459 people were reported dead taking death toll to 465,082 deaths in the country, according to The Times of India.