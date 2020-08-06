COVID-19 infection rates among UAE citizens increased by 30 percent during the last period: Health Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, announced a 30 percent rise in new COVID-19 cases among UAE citizens during the last period and warned of the dangers of social visits and gatherings that do not follow all preventive and precautionary measures.

The announcement was made during a special media briefing held by the UAE Government in Abu Dhabi on Thursday to address the latest developments related to COVID-19.

The Minister said that the leadership of the UAE has, from the outset of the crisis to this day, been eager to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents, but some social practices may pose a risk of infection and contribute to the spread of the virus, especially among the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

Al Owais stressed that Emirati customs and traditions are greatly appreciated and respected by society, as they constitute a source of strength that enhances the solidity of the social fabric of the UAE. However, the exceptional conditions imposed by the spread of the pandemic makes it imperative that everyone exercises caution and care in order to protect our families and our society.

The Minister said there were many positive indicators recorded during the recent period, such as high recovery rates and low infection rates, in addition to not recording deaths for consecutive days. However, he stressed that these positives do not mean that the challenge presented by COVID-19 has ended, as the experiences of other countries indicate that any negligence in the application of preventive measures, even if only by a small percentage, can have major consequences.

Al Owais said that the support and cooperation of all community members through the adoption of preventive and health and safety measures would help to accelerate the pace of recovery and return to normal life in the UAE.

During the briefing, Dr Omar Al Hammadi, the official spokesman for the UAE Government, announced that the number of daily COVID-19 tests has reached 50,729, with 239 new cases revealed. These new patients are currently receiving the necessary care and treatment in hospital. The latest figures bring the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 61,845.

Dr Al Hammadi announced that 354 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number recoveries in the Emirates to 55,739. One death was recorded, bringing the total number of deaths to 354. Dr Al Hammadi added that the number of patients receiving treatment has reached 5,752.

The Government spokesman said it has been noticed that some people have become lax in following prevention measures and not adhering to safety and physical distancing rules in gatherings and during social visits.

He added that the commitment of all community members is a major contributor to removing the burden on the health sector and providing sufficient time for researchers and scientists to complete the necessary steps to produce an effective and safe vaccine.