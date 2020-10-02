COVID-19 infections in Russia in 24 hours surpass 9,000 first time since June 1

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2020) The number of COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours increased by 9,412, bringing the total to 1,194,643, the anti-coronavirus crisis centre told reporters on Friday.

The number of infections for the first time since June 1 has surpassed 9,000. According to the crisis centre, the daily growth is at 0.8 percent.

Over 222,500 patients remain under medical observation in Russia due to the suspected novel coronavirus infection, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Friday.

"In the Russian Federation 222,592 people remain under medical observation," the statement said.

According to the agency, in all, over 46.8 mln coronavirus tests have been conducted. Over the past 24 hours, 402,000 tests were made.