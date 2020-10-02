UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Infections In Russia In 24 Hours Surpass 9,000 First Time Since June 1

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:15 PM

COVID-19 infections in Russia in 24 hours surpass 9,000 first time since June 1

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2020) The number of COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours increased by 9,412, bringing the total to 1,194,643, the anti-coronavirus crisis centre told reporters on Friday.

The number of infections for the first time since June 1 has surpassed 9,000. According to the crisis centre, the daily growth is at 0.8 percent.

Over 222,500 patients remain under medical observation in Russia due to the suspected novel coronavirus infection, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Friday.

"In the Russian Federation 222,592 people remain under medical observation," the statement said.

According to the agency, in all, over 46.8 mln coronavirus tests have been conducted. Over the past 24 hours, 402,000 tests were made.

Related Topics

Russia June All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tabish Gauhar appointed as SAPM on Power

7 minutes ago

Lahore Qalandars and Ministry of Science and Techn ..

30 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Sets a New Record with 2.5 Billion v ..

32 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Guinean President on Indep ..

33 minutes ago

Sports goods' exports decrease by 15.19% during Ju ..

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.