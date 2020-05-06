UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Makes Universal Digital Access And Cooperation Essential: UN Tech Agency

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:00 PM

COVID-19 makes universal digital access and cooperation essential: UN tech agency

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) As the corona virus, COVID-19, pandemic reshapes the way in which we work, keep in touch, go to school and shop for essentials – across the world – it has never been more important to bridge the digital divide for the 3.6 billion people who remain off-line.

The International Telecommunications Union, ITU, who outlined the implications of the new coronavirus pandemic during a digital briefing on Tuesday to correspondents in Geneva.

"Digital new society already came into our life, but we never imagined that we could be forced to stay at home and to use the digital worlds to connect ourselves and make our business continue. So that is something absolutely new", said the ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao.

He praised workers in the Information and Communications Technologies, ICT, sector during the pandemic, described by another ITU official as the "unsung heroes" of the pandemic.

"We should also recognize that ICT services and ICT networks, are not so easy to manage, because nobody could imagine, under such circumstances, that traffic could to some extent triple", Mr. Zhao said, referencing the massive surge for videoconferencing and smartphone call capacity that the health crisis has engendered.

One important challenge has been the massive shift in broadband usage in urban office buildings, toward the suburbs and rural areas, where people are now telecommuting from their homes.

"Additional spectrum has been identified,"said Mario Maniewicz, Director of the ITU Radiocommunication Bureau, adding that such resources can be used by countries "for new technologies that can help provide coverage at affordable prices to underserved communities. These technologies are both satellite and terrestrial, and can cover large areas, and they promise to enable affordable broadband access in rural and remote areas."

In addition to expanding access, the ITU has been studying different technologies that have been submitted to it for contact-tracing during the pandemic, although Dr Reinhard Scholl, the Deputy Director of the organization’s Telecommunication Standardization Bureau, said that the world would have to wait for the "dust to settle" before recommendations could be made as to which works best.

The ITU’s top official, Mr. Zhao, said that as the world contemplates the post-COVID future, the global development of 5G networks would be absolutely essential to deliver such services as remote surgery and autonomous driving technologies.

Related Topics

World Business Traffic Itu Geneva 5G From Best Top Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 264 points to ..

1 minute ago

Amir Suhail blames Wasim Akram for Pakistan not wi ..

16 minutes ago

Nigeria to begin repatriating nationals stranded a ..

1 minute ago

China's central bank skips reverse repos Wednesday ..

1 minute ago

PTF set to hold National Clubs Taekwondo Poomsae C ..

1 minute ago

Murad Raas says no decision yet to open schools in ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.