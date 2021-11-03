COVID-19 media briefing: Announcement of protocols for Commemoration Day, UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Official Spokesman of the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), announced the protocols for the Commemoration Day and the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

During the UAE Government media briefing today, he stressed that the protocols require proof of a negative result for a PCR test conducted within 96 hours of the event’s date and a temperature check. The event’s capacity will be 80 percent, face masks must be worn at all times in closed areas or crowded places, and a 1.5-metre distance must be maintained, he added.

Attendees from all age groups who took their last dose 14 or more days before the event will be allowed to enter, along with those who have received a booster shot or can show a Green Pass. The protocol urged people to greet each other from a distance without shaking hands.

Dr. Al Dhaheri noted the organising entity will form teams to verify the implementation of all announced requirements, organise entry and exit procedures and ensure the avoidance of overcrowding, stressing the necessity of sanitising places regularly.

"We urge everyone to follow the protocols of local authorities and adhere to them, to ensure the health and safety of the community," he stated. The UAE government has a vision and is capable of overcoming unconditional conditions and addressing challenges, as well as the country’s readiness to meet any challenges, he affirmed.

The UAE’s health sector is continuing to achieve herd immunity by providing vaccines to eligible categories of people, he further added, explaining 97.

92 percent of the population have received their first dose while 87.86 percent are fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has also approved the urgent use of Pfizer vaccine for those aged between 5 and 11, he further said, stressing the UAE has accomplished many achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has managed to maintain its prominent regional and international stature, jumping three places in the Bloomberg index to rank third globally and first regionally in terms of flexibility in addressing the pandemic in October 2021.

The country’s health sector, in coordination and collaboration with its partners, is monitoring the pandemic situation around the world and the spread of variants, Al Dhaheri said, urging the public to follow all developments related to destinations they wish to travel to.

"Concerning the situation related to COVID-19 in the country, the health sector is working on increasing the number of coronavirus tests and providing the vaccine to all target categories free of charge. The country is fully ready to address the repercussions of the pandemic, and the health sector is exerting all possible efforts to ensure the health and safety of all segments of the community," he added.

"We are aware of the key role of the community in maintaining our achievements. Therefore, we urge the public to adhere to the precautionary measures," he further added, affirming the UAE is approaching its Golden Jubilee and has accomplished many local and international achievements.