COVID-19 Media Briefing: Protocol For Christmas, New Year's Eve Celebration Announced

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) During the UAE Government media briefing on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic developments, Dr. Taher Al Ameri, Official Spokesman of the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), announced the protocol for Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations in the country.

According to the protocol, the capacity of celebration venues will be 80 percent. Participants must provide a Green Pass in the Al Hosn application, with a negative PCR test result taken within 96 hours, and undergo a mandatory body temperature check, Al Ameri said.

He urged the organisers of events to regulate the entry and exit of people, avoid overcrowding and use barriers at entrances and exits. He also urged the public to wear face masks in enclosed spaces, prevent overcrowding and leave a 1.5-metre safe distance.

He then stressed the importance of sanitising areas regularly and providing sanitisers at the entrances and exits of restrooms, in addition to practising social distancing during celebrations and refraining from shaking hands.

"The protocol also includes allowing members of the same family to sit together without the need to practice physical distancing. Moreover, the organisers of events will form teams to verify the implementation of preventive measures," he said.

Dr. Al Ameri stressed that the UAE, upon the directives of its leadership, is keen to offer unlimited support to all sectors to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has managed to limit infections and offer the most advanced means of prevention and treatment through a strategic policy for integrating vital sectors.

He noted 100 percent of the population had received the first dose of the vaccine, and 91.26 percent are fully vaccinated.

Upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership, vaccines have been offered to all eligible categories of the population in the UAE, he added. He thanked the community’s members for taking the vaccine, establishing a sustainable collective immunity, and lauded the role of frontline defenders.

"People’s health and safety are prioritised by the country. Therefore, receiving the booster shot of the vaccine is key to getting the necessary antibodies to prevent the spread of coronavirus variants and genetic mutations," Dr. Al Ameri stressed.

Studies and research conducted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) showed people who have received a booster shot are less vulnerable to infection compared to those who have not, he further added.

He then highlighted the importance of social responsibility and the pivotal role of community members in preserving the country’s achievements during the crisis. He urged the public to cooperate and adhere to the COVID-19 precautionary measures by wearing face masks, avoiding crowded places and do frequent sanitising.

