COVID-19: More Than 869,000 Dead, 26.3 Million Infected Worldwide

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

COVID-19: More than 869,000 dead, 26.3 million infected worldwide

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2020) At least 869,718 people have died of coronavirus, COVID-19, and there are 26,366,810 infected in 196 countries and territories since the outbreak of pandemic in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, according to data collected by AFP.

At least 17,298,800 cases were considered cured by health authorities.

In the last 24 hours, 5,871 new deaths and 278,631 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries that recorded the highest number of new deaths are India (1,096), the United States (1,029) and Brazil (834).

The United States is the country most affected in terms of deaths and cases, with 186,806 deaths to 6,151,101 cases, according to a report by Johns Hopkins University. At least 2,266,957 people were declared cured.

After the United States, the countries most affected are Brazil with 124,614 deaths and 4,041,638 cases, India with 68,472 deaths (3,936,747 cases), Mexico with 66,329 deaths (616,894 cases) and the United Kingdom with 41,527 deaths (340,411 cases).

China (excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau) officially accounted for a total of 85,102 cases (25 new cases between Thursday and today), including 4,634 deaths (none new) and 80,263 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean totaled 285,469 deaths and 7,612,884 cases, Europe 217,285 deaths (4,099,668 cases), United States and Canada 195,982 deaths (6,281,343 cases), Asia 102,164 deaths (5,522,626 cases), middle East 37,404 deaths (1,543,088 cases), Africa 30,631 deaths (1,277,479 cases) and Oceania 783 deaths (29,724 cases).

The assessment was carried out based on data collected by AFP delegations from the competent national authorities and information from WHO.

