COVID-19: NCTH Exempts Tenants Of Retail Shops From Rent For Three Months

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 01:15 AM

COVID-19: NCTH exempts tenants of retail shops from rent for three months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2020) The National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels, NCTH, announced that tenants of retail shops and restaurants at its hotels will be exempted from rents for three months, as part of its support for the country's precautionary and preventive efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, its chief announced on Thursday.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chairman of NCTH, said:'' At NCTH, we support every effort aimed at serving the nation, its people and residents and protecting health and safety of the community.'' ''All our hotel rooms will be put at the disposal of the call for national duty,'' he added.

