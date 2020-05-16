UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: Oman confirms 404 new infections; tally at 5,029

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2020) Oman’s Health Ministry Saturday confirmed 404 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing to 5,029 the country's overall infections.

In a statement, Oman's Ministry of Health announced that 1,436 patients recovered. The newly diagnosed cases include 67 Omanis and 337 foreigners, the ministry reported.

It also said that the total number of fatalities in the Sultanate reached 20.

