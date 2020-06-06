UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: Oman Reports 930 New Cases

COVID-19: Oman reports 930 new cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health, MoH, announced on Saturday 930 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 239 Omanis and 691 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 16, 016, including 72 deaths.

According to MoH, a total of 3,128 people were tested today.

Five deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Friday, taking the total toll to 72 from 67.

The ministry pointed out that 3,451 cases have recovered. A total of 45 people were admitted to the hospital today, taking the number of people in hospitals to 251, including 67 in the Intensive Care Unit, ICU.

The first death was that of a 72-year old a citizen reported on March 31, followed by another citizen on April 4.

