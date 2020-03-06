UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Outbreak: Estimated Loss Of Up To US$ 50 Billion In International Tourism Receipts

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:15 PM

COVID-19 outbreak: Estimated loss of up to US$ 50 billion in international tourism receipts

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2020) In an update on the sector’s response to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the World Tourism Organisation, UNWTO, offers a first assessment pointing to a decrease in international arrivals and receipts in 2020. Public health measures need to be implemented in ways that minimise any unnecessary disruption to travel and trade. Since the start of the outbreak, UNWTO has been working closely with the World Health Organisation, WHO, to ensure this is the case.

UNWTO has revised its 2020 prospects for international tourist arrivals to a negative growth of 1 percent to 3 percent, translating into an estimated loss of US$ 30 to 50 billion in international tourism receipts. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, UNWTO predicted a positive growth of 3 percent to 4 percent for this year.

This first assessment expects that Asia and the Pacific will be the worst affected region, with an anticipated fall in arrivals of 9 percent to 12 percent. Estimates for other world regions are currently premature in view of the rapidly evolving situation.

UNWTO underscores that any estimate must be treated with caution and is likely to be updated.

UNWTO calls for financial and political support for recovery measures aimed at tourism, and to include support for the sector in the wider recovery plans and actions of affected economies.

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak will be felt across the whole tourism value chain. UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili furthermore stresses that "small and medium sized enterprises make up around 80 percent of the tourism sector and are particularly exposed with millions of livelihoods across the world, including within vulnerable communities, relying on tourism."

Political and financial commitments are key to ensure that tourism can lead wider economic and social recovery, as proven in past disruptions on the back of the highly resilient nature of the sector and its ability to bounce back strongly.

Related Topics

World Lead 2020 Asia Billion Million UNWTO Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

4 minutes ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injur ..

4 minutes ago

Passengers on cruise ship off California await cor ..

4 minutes ago

Higher education quality to be improved for better ..

6 minutes ago

DISCOs disconnect connections of 50 top running de ..

6 minutes ago

Public Accounts Committee sub-body seeks briefing ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.