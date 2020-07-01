UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Pandemic Will Accelerate The Rise Of Industrial Automation: GMIS2020

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:30 PM

COVID-19 pandemic will accelerate the rise of industrial automation: GMIS2020

HANNOVER, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic will accelerate the rise of industrial automation and enable manufacturers in developed countries to compete with low-cost labour in the developing world; multinational corporations are already considering repatriating some manufacturing production as a result of the unprecedented disruption the pandemic has caused to global value chains; developing countries must respond by developing local industrial capabilities with new technologies and skills that will allow them to become more integrated into world trade.

These are some of the key findings from the first virtual panel discussion between representatives of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, and Africa-based technology company mPedigree at the Virtual Edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, #GMIS2020.

Xiaozhun Yi, Deputy Director-General of the WTO, highlighted that more than a third of the predicted decline in world trade brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic was caused by a rise in trade costs and temporary disruptions to transport and logistics.

He stressed that the future structure of global supply chains depends on whether the pandemic accelerates two key trends that have been underway for several years. These include China moving up the value chain due to its industrial strategies or rising labour costs, and the increasing adoption of labour-saving technologies in modern manufacturing. "We believe that this pandemic may accelerate the trend of production automation and we know that this trend may reduce some opportunities in low skilled manufacturing," Yi said.

However, he added that governments of developing countries can still attract multinational companies by introducing measures to limit trade costs, such as lifting tariffs and minimising travel restrictions and border controls.

Cecilia Ugaz Estrada, Special Advisor, Directorate of Corporate Management and Operations, UNIDO, agreed that automation erodes the comparative advantage that low-cost labour gives developing countries over developed countries and this could lead to production being brought closer to the headquarters of transnational corporations that are at the head of global value chains. In response to this shift, developing countries should accelerate efforts towards more regional integration, allowing them to expand markets and trade more with their neighbours, said Ugaz Estrada.

However, Bright Simons, Founder and President of Africa-based technology company mPedigree, said COVID-19 has affected regional trade in Africa as much as global trade and that in some cases regional trade is more impacted. He cited a number of barriers to expanding regional trade within the continent, including high transportation costs, which can make it more expensive to trade within Africa than to trade internationally. "It’s not that easy, even if you wanted to, to maintain a sourcing regime that involves cutting yourself off from global value chains," he said.

Simons added that the capacity of small and medium enterprises, SMEs, in Africa to export had been constrained for many years by stringent standards requirements and supplier certification programmes in developed countries, particularly in Europe. However, he added that technologies are now emerging that can streamline these processes and reduce the cost for all businesses.

"What virtual capabilities now enable is to reduce the cost of skills importation, so we have had situations where certification bodies are now able to conduct end-to-end audits online," he said. "That cuts costs by as much as 95 percent and this for the first time makes it possible for some SMEs to meet these demands and be able to export overseas."

Hosted by former BBC Journalist Declan Curry, the virtual panel discussion on ‘Glocalisation: localising production and capacity building for survival and success’ is the first of a sequence of weekly sessions of the #GMIS2020 Digital Series that commenced today, and will lead up to the Virtual Summit on September 4-5, 2020.

Under the theme – Glocalisation: Towards Sustainable and Inclusive Global Value Chains, the third edition of the internationally recognised Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit will virtually, for the very first time, bring together high-profile thought-leaders and business pioneers from around the world to shape the future of manufacturing, discuss the impact of pandemics on global value chains, and highlight the role of fourth industrial revolution, 4IR, technologies in restoring economic and social activities. At the top of the #GMIS2020 virtual edition agenda will be the topic of digital restoration – how 4IR technologies are helping to restore the global economy and overcome unprecedented challenges.

Related Topics

Africa World Technology United Nations Business Europe China Company Lead May September Border 2020 Market All From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Labour

Recent Stories

UPDATE on 2nd group’s departure for Manchester

9 minutes ago

Head of the MFA of Turkmenistan participated of th ..

13 minutes ago

Ex-Warlord Hekmatyar Blames Kabul for Obstructing ..

11 minutes ago

Hizb-e-Islami Will Not Join Intra-Afghan Talks Unt ..

11 minutes ago

Second group of Pak cricket squad to depart for Ma ..

11 minutes ago

Six Undocumented Migrants Killed as Boat Sinks in ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.