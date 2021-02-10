COVID-19: Ras Al Khaimah reduces capacity at hotels, parks, beaches and gyms

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) Ras Al Khaimah has introduced new tougher measures as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the Emirate.

During a remote meeting, the Emirate's emergency, crisis and disaster management team decided that operating capacities across various establishments are to be reduced; with entertainment venues, cinemas, fitness centres, gyms, pools and private beaches at hotels operating at a maximum capacity of 50 percent.

In addition, public beaches and parks should operate at 70 percent, while shopping malls at 60 percent.

‏The decision also limits the number of individuals allowed at family and social gatherings, such as weddings, to a maximum of 10 people, and a maximum of 20 people at funerals.

Restaurants and cafes are also required to maintain a 2-metre distance between tables, where no more than four people are allowed to sit together, unless they belong to the same family.

The team also reminded the public to keep a two-metre distance from others, and to adhere to set precautionary and preventive measures.