COVID-19 response fund launched

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) The United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation have created a solidarity fund to support World Health Organisation-led efforts to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement by the WHO, the 'COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund' is a secure way for individuals, philanthropies and businesses to support the WHO and its partners in a massive effort to help countries prevent, detect, and manage the novel coronavirus – particularly those where the needs are the greatest.

The fund will enable the UN health body to send essential supplies such as personal protective equipment to frontline health workers.

It will also help enable all countries to track and detect the disease by boosting laboratory capacity through training and equipment.

The WHO said that the funds raised will help ensure health workers and communities everywhere have access to the latest science-based information to protect themselves, prevent infection and care for those in need.

It will also accelerate efforts to fast-track the discovery and development of lifesaving vaccines, diagnostics and treatments, the UN health body added.

According to the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, at least US$675 million in funding is needed for critical response efforts in countries most in need of help through April 2020.