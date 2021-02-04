UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: Saudi Arabia Suspends Events, Weddings, Closes Down Malls, Sports Centres

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 11:15 AM

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia suspends events, weddings, closes down malls, sports centres

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) Saudi Arabia has enforced further measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, announcing the suspension of all events and parties, including weddings, corporate meetings and gatherings for a period of 30 days, subject to extension.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited an official source at the Ministry of Interior who said that the measures were put in place in light of emerging indicators of "an increase in the epidemic curve" in some regions of Saudi Arabia caused by lax implementation of precautionary measures.

The country will also shut down cinemas, restaurants, cafes, shopping malls, gyms and sports centres, for 10 days, also subject to extension.

The Ministry of Interior said the decision follows a second outbreak of COVID-19 in some countries, and as an effort to preserve public health and prevent the outbreak of a second wave of the epidemic in the Kingdom, which may further strain the country's health facilities.

