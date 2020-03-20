COVID-19 test, 14-day house quarantine must for GCC nationals on arrival in UAE from Saturday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2020) GCC nationals wishing to enter the UAE should undergo COVID-19 medical test and place themselves under house quarantine for 14 days, said a statement issued by The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Friday.

Those who do not have their own residences in the UAE will be quarantined at designated by the relevant authorities.

The new decision will come into effect at 10:00 am local UAE time on Saturday, 21st March, and will continue until further notice. This is part of precautionary and preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The ministry also stated, "the quarantine procedures are set to protect the health of GCC nationals."