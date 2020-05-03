UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Testing Is Key To Maintain Health And Well-being Of Community: DoH

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 08:00 PM

COVID-19 testing is key to maintain health and well-being of community: DoH

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) The Department of Health–Abu Dhabi, DoH, has stated that the test for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, is available for free in healthcare facilities across the emirate for people who are showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19, as well as for the elderly, pregnant women, and those who have chronic diseases.

The regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate said in a statement on Sunday that testing is available to the wider members of the community who are looking to check up on their health status and confirm they are virus free, for a cost of AED370 as previously set, covering only the examination.

The DoH has confirmed that coronavirus test is one of the key steps to curbing the spread of the virus and one of the most influential preventative measures to maintain the health and well-being of the community.

This drove all the relevant entities to come together to further expand the scale of Coronavirus screening services and ensure its availability and easy access to all members of the community, said the statement.

