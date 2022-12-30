COVID-19 testing, vaccination remain available within Emirate’s healthcare facilities: DoH

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2022) The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate confirmed the continuity of COVID-19-related services in Abu Dhabi. COVID-19 vaccinations and PCR tests remain available in various healthcare facilities in the Emirate including pharmacies and medical centres as well as SEHA's healthcare centres.

This comes after Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced the closure of some COVID-19 centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, in its gradual efforts for a return to normal life post-COVID.

The Department remains committed to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of all community members in Abu Dhabi and ensuring that it is providing the necessary healthcare services, as it continues to provide PCR tests and COVID-19 vaccinations for those who need it. These services can be provided in pharmacies, healthcare centres and hospitals across Abu Dhabi, which guarantees ease of access for all community members.

The list of pharmacies that provide vaccination and testing services, is available on https://www.doh.gov.ae/ar/Abu-Dhabi-pharmacies.