COVID-19 Tests Are Now AED 250 In Dubai
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has announced that it has reduced the cost of COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction, PCR, tests to AED250, making it more accessible to the public and encourage proactive medical examinations as a precautionary and preventive measure.
In a statement issued today, the authority said that it will spare no effort to combat COVID-19 to ensure the safety of society and the health of its members.