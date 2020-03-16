UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: UN Human Rights Treaty Bodies Postpone Meetings Until June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:45 PM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) The United Nations Human Rights Treaties Branch has postponed all upcoming treaty body committee sessions until the end of May in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The wellbeing of all treaty body committee members, delegates from State parties, members of NGOs, and our staff is our priority. We must implement special arrangements now that are responsible and in line with the objective of containing COVID-19," said Ibrahim Salama, Chief of the Human Rights Treaties Branch.

"We are coordinating closely with the World Health Organisation and our host country, Switzerland, to check when we can return to normal scheduling," Salama added, "Despite the postponement of the meetings, we will continue our support for the work of the treaty bodies to safeguard the basic rights of everyone, in particular the most vulnerable.

The 10 UN human rights treaty bodies are committees of independent experts who monitor implementation of nine human rights international treaties, and an optional protocol signed by state parties.

