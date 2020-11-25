COVID-19 vaccine trial participants exempt from PCR test to enter Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for COVID-19 Pandemic has approved special measures for participants in the Phase III clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine or the National Vaccination Programme for emergency use.

The special measures apply to participants in the vaccine trial immediately after their first dose. They apply to participants in the National Vaccination Programme 28 days after their second dose.

Trial participants are identified by a gold star in the Alhosn app and are not required to take a PCR or DPI test to enter Abu Dhabi from within the UAE. After travelling abroad, they are exempt from quarantine but must undergo a PCR test before travelling and upon returning to the emirate.

They are exempt from PCR tests on the 4th and 8th days after entry into the emirate.

Participants in the vaccination programme are identified by the letter E in the Alhosn app and are not required to take a PCR or DPI test to enter Abu Dhabi from within the UAE. After travelling abroad, they are exempt from quarantine but must take a PCR test before travelling and upon re-entering the emirate, as well as on the 4th and 8th days after entry.

The special measures are only valid if the participant’s Alhosn app continues to show their special status, which is linked to taking a PCR test every fortnight, as per the conditions of the trial and vaccination programme.