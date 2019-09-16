UrduPoint.com
CPhI Middle East & Africa 2019 Opens In Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) CPhI middle East & Africa 2019, the region’s leading platform for the pharmaceutical industry, opened in Abu Dhabi today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, from 16th-18th September.

The exhibition, in its second year running, was inaugurated by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, who also introduced the keynote session.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Health and Protection, MoHaP, it is expected to attract over 4,900 pharma suppliers and buyers and is providing a platform for over 294 exhibitors.

The onsite conference programme opened with a keynote speech from Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary of Public Health Policy & Licensing Sector in MoHaP.

During the session, entitled, 'Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Continuum: Highlights Across the Region', he addressed a number of topics including a focus on Middle East healthcare systems, creating value for patients and society, R&D investments and an overview on creating a smart regulatory environment for the UAE.

According to research commissioned by CPhI, the pharma market in the MENA region is set to top US$41 billion by 2022 while growing partnerships and business opportunities both locally and internationally are expected to further increase the value of the market in this region.

