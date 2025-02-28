- Home
- Middle East
- Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s creative industries
Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios To Enhance Abu Dhabi’s Creative Industries
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 11:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The Creative Media Authority (CMA) has partnered with Emirati-owned creative enterprises Roots Production Studios (Roots) to support and enhance Abu Dhabi's creative media ecosystem.
The three-year agreement will see Roots producing more than three annual productions in the emirate annually and supporting the local industry through using cast and crew from within the CMA's ecosystem, which includes 800 creative businesses and more than 1,000 freelancers.
The partnership will also be underpinned by a transfer of knowledge and learning with traineeships for four Emirati young creatives per year and three industry-level workshops for the creative community run by the Roots team throughout the year. CMA, in return, will provide Roots with office space and a studio to run its entire operation in Yas Island, providing postproduction services.
Mohamed Dobay, Acting Director General of CMA, said, "Our passion and dedication to supporting local Emirati talent is underpinned by this significant partnership with one of the leading Emirati-owned production studios.
He added that Roots team continue to champion Emirati talent in the form of cast and crew and take Emirati narratives to the wider world.
Yasser Hareb, CEO of Roots, said, "Collaboration is at the heart of creativity and we are looking to the exciting future of our creative industry through the formation of government and business ties which will see the continued flourishing of the Emirati production industry.
"For many years, I have been extremely proud to provide a platform for Emirati talent in front and behind the camera to take our powerful narratives and content to the wider public, and I will continue to do so."
Recent Stories
Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025
UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal
Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements
UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan
Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem
In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..
Dubai announces remote learning for private school students on Fridays throughou ..
Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal
More Stories From Middle East
-
Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s creative industries52 seconds ago
-
Italy's Avio test fires Multi-Purpose Green Engine for first time1 hour ago
-
UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory10 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal10 hours ago
-
Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements10 hours ago
-
UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 202511 hours ago
-
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan11 hours ago
-
Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem11 hours ago
-
In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplomats, staff at UAE E ..11 hours ago
-
Dubai announces remote learning for private school students on Fridays throughout Ramadan11 hours ago
-
Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalition succeed11 hours ago
-
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in international patient volume for 202411 hours ago