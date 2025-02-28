Open Menu

Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios To Enhance Abu Dhabi’s Creative Industries

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 11:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The Creative Media Authority (CMA) has partnered with Emirati-owned creative enterprises Roots Production Studios (Roots) to support and enhance Abu Dhabi's creative media ecosystem.

The three-year agreement will see Roots producing more than three annual productions in the emirate annually and supporting the local industry through using cast and crew from within the CMA's ecosystem, which includes 800 creative businesses and more than 1,000 freelancers.

The partnership will also be underpinned by a transfer of knowledge and learning with traineeships for four Emirati young creatives per year and three industry-level workshops for the creative community run by the Roots team throughout the year. CMA, in return, will provide Roots with office space and a studio to run its entire operation in Yas Island, providing postproduction services.

Mohamed Dobay, Acting Director General of CMA, said, "Our passion and dedication to supporting local Emirati talent is underpinned by this significant partnership with one of the leading Emirati-owned production studios.

He added that Roots team continue to champion Emirati talent in the form of cast and crew and take Emirati narratives to the wider world.

Yasser Hareb, CEO of Roots, said, "Collaboration is at the heart of creativity and we are looking to the exciting future of our creative industry through the formation of government and business ties which will see the continued flourishing of the Emirati production industry.

"For many years, I have been extremely proud to provide a platform for Emirati talent in front and behind the camera to take our powerful narratives and content to the wider public, and I will continue to do so."

