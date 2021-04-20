Creative Zone, DBWC launch She Leads 2.0, Accelerator & Incubator programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) After the success of She Leads, Creative Zone and the Dubai Business Women Council have launched the second phase of their integrated accelerator programme, She Leads 2.0.

In the first phase of the accelerator, 100 women participated in the 12-week online learning programme that helped them achieve possible solutions to the many barriers women face when starting and growing businesses. The online workshops trained women on getting financing for start-ups, knowing one's legal rights, acquiring customers, and providing relatable role models and mentors.

She Leads 2.0 will now take the next step by providing ten women-led start-ups with a whole week incubator programme packed with coaching and training sessions that will prepare them for a successful launch. Out of the ten best companies, the two best businesses will be accelerated by receiving a free trade licence by Creative Zone and a complete package of solutions such as Tax and Accounting support, Banking, Media and Marketing, access to funding, introductions to partners, microsoft and Zoho products, mentorship for a year by industry leaders and successful entrepreneurs, amongst many other incentives.

Commenting on the occasion, Nadine Halabi, Business Development Manager, DBWC, said, "She Leads supports women entrepreneurs on so many different levels. The programme lays out lots of tools that an entrepreneur might not realise, from ways to incorporate to processes of creating a company. The two chosen businesses will have the advantage of getting critical objective feedback from industry leaders and expert support in the early stages of building a company."

"This is a passion-driven project for us. We launched She Leads with the idea of empowering women not just to launch businesses but to become strong founders of something that adds value to all of us," said Lorenzo Jooris, CEO, Creative Zone.

She Leads 2.0 is open to women entrepreneurs at different stages of their business, pre-launch, early-stage or already established. What is required from the candidates is to have a strong product or service, a supporting business plan and a vision to grow. Creative Zone has previously gotten behind many promising start-ups, and DBWC is a part of Dubai Chambers of Commerce, offering women the platform and mentorship to succeed in their ventures.