Creativity, innovation are Sharjah’s approach: Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2022) Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office, and Asma bin Taliah, Secretary General of the Sharjah Executive Council, visited, on Monday, the activities of the UAE Innovation Month in the Emirate of Sharjah, held at the University of Sharjah from 14th to 18th February.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi stressed the importance of supporting innovation and creativity in achieving sustainable development in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE, pointing out that the approach of innovation and creativity that the Emirate of Sharjah is taking stems from the vision of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which supports innovation, creativity and provides an environment for them.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi and Asmaa bin Taliah toured the exhibition and reviewed the most prominent innovations implemented by the participating entities within the UAE Innovation Month in the Emirate of Sharjah, as these innovations represent an important step to achieve sustainable development in Sharjah and the UAE.