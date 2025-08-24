Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined following of over 2 billion

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2025) DUBAI, 24th August, 2025 (WAM) – Creators HQ, the first headquarters for content creators in the UAE and the middle East, has seen a strong response from top content creators. In six months, it attracted 2,415 active members from 147 countries as part of its strategy to position the UAE as the global capital of the content economy, with a target of 10,000 content creators in the next phase.

The HQ also brings together content creators and industry leaders worldwide to amplify their impact, develop their work, and support the sustainability and growth of the content economy.

In addition, it attracted 78 global companies in the content sector from 24 countries to relocate to the UAE, with the United Kingdom, Pakistan, the United States, India, France, and Germany leading the list.

The content creators relocating to the UAE are among the most prominent worldwide, with a combined following of over 2.45 billion. Their content across diverse fields and digital platforms generates millions of views, enabling them to build trusted relationships, engage audiences, shape public opinion, raise awareness on social, economic, cultural, and humanitarian issues, and drive the rapid growth of the content economy.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, affirmed that the success of Creators HQ reflects the UAE’s leadership as a destination for creators and content economy experts. He stressed that this achievement stems from the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

He said: “The content economy is one of the main drivers shaping the world’s future. The UAE is working to be among the first to create and lead that future. Our goal at Creators HQ is to build a comprehensive, attractive ecosystem for all players in the creators economy to support the spread of positive, purposeful content and its impact on community development. The UAE’s success in attracting global companies and content creators clearly shows its unique advantages as a pivotal hub for shaping the content economy and driving its global growth.

”

He added: “We believe creators and innovators are the ones who shape a better world for humanity. Creators HQ is a hub that fosters creativity and innovative ideas, a platform for sharing expertise and developing skills, bringing together content creators from all cultures under one roof. It provides an enabling environment for them to reach their full potential and continue, through their purposeful content, to inspire others in building a more connected and positive world.”

Creators HQ was launched during the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in January 2025, with the goal of enhancing the creators of meaningful content creators, developing their work, and contributing to the sustainability and future growth of the content economy, while consolidating the UAE’s position as the global capital of digital content creation.

The HQ was established through the Content Creators Fund, initiated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during the second edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit. The fund supports content creators, talents, initiatives, and innovative ideas, while strengthening the digital content creation sector and expanding its growth opportunities.

As a global hub for content creators and the content economy, Creators HQ is equipped to host more than 300 events and workshops annually. It also offers exclusive member services, including Golden visa facilitation, relocation support, and assistance with company setup.

Creators HQ targets creators across social media, digital streaming, podcasts, and visual arts, while also serving advertising and marketing firms, brands, media and music producers, animation studios, and fashion and lifestyle companies.

To build an integrated ecosystem for the modern creative industries, its scope extends to technology companies—from social media platforms and apps, video and audio streaming, gaming and e-sports, to virtual and augmented reality firms, AI and machine learning startups, software and app developers—alongside talent agencies and media and content entrepreneurs.

