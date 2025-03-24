Creators HQ holds 4 Ramadan discussion events to support creators of purposeful content

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 24th March, 2025 (WAM) – Creators HQ, the first of its kind in the UAE and middle East, hosted four Ramadan discussion nights attended by over 420 content creators, CEOs and media platforms featuring leaders of major tech companies, social media platforms, top influencers and content creators. The sessions explored the positive social impact of content creation and strategies for supporting its development in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

These Ramadan nights at Creators HQ are part of its intensive schedule of events and initiatives, reinforcing its role in advancing the global content creation industry. Recent activities include a large international gathering in Los Angeles with over 200 creators and active participation in the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

Creators HQ is an initiative of the AED 150 million Content Creator Support Fund, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to foster talent and innovation within the digital content industry.

Alia Alhammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 billion Followers Summit, said Creators HQ serves as a global incubator for content creators, developing their skills and expertise to produce meaningful, impactful content.

Alhammadi stated: “Creators HQ plays a key role in establishing the UAE as a global capital for digital content creation, with the goal of attracting 10,000 influencers,” adding that the recent discussions held at Creators HQ further strengthen the UAE's commitment to building a robust content creation economy, solidifying its leadership in this vital, future-shaping industry.

Creators HQ hosted X Ramadan Creators’ Night, which featured Antoine Caironi, Managing Director of X MENA; Joel Yazbeck, Senior Partnerships Manager; and Madeleine Skillen, Senior Marketing Manager.

The event addressed content strategies for X, leveraging AI tools like Grok, monetization programs, and the X Originals program for exclusive content creation.

Creators HQ hosted the Meta Suhoor Experience, which featured a main address by Moon Baz, Meta's Director of Global Partnerships in Africa, the Middle East and Turkey (AMET). Baz focused on Meta's support for content creators in the region and highlighted the Middle East's rapid growth in the industry, second only to the US.

The event also featured a fireside chat titled "Creators for Purpose," with Joanna Jamil, Meta's Strategic Partnerships Manager for MENA, and moderated by content creator Eisa Alhabib.

During the event, Creators HQ and Meta announced the selection of five content creators for the "Creators for Purpose" programme. The chosen creators—Saif Al Dhahab, Yusra Mardini, Karen Wazen, Farah Matalka, and Sarah Abdullah—were recognized for their impactful content, which supports community empowerment, humanitarian causes, and refugee advocacy. They were selected for their contributions in these areas and their ongoing collaborations with regional and international initiatives dedicated to these causes.

Creators HQ hosted Ammar Kandil, youtuber, storyteller and co-founder of the popular YouTube channel "Yes Theory," which has over 20 million subscribers and operates across the US, Canada, and France.

Creators HQ hosted a samsung workshop focused on AI-powered photography using the new Galaxy S25 series. Participants explored capturing images of space using AI techniques, guided by Samsung experts who answered questions and explained how to leverage AI analysis tools to enhance content creation and expand reach and influence.

Samsung also provided a dedicated area for capturing and displaying images on a Ramadan-themed photo wall, showcasing new creative possibilities unlocked by AI tools for content creators.

