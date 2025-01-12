Open Menu

Creators HQ, Meta Forge Strategic Partnership To Launch Region’s First 'Creators For Purpose' Programme

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 09:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) Dubai-based Creators HQ, the first global centre of its kind, and Meta have announced the launch of the "Creators for Purpose" programme through a strategic partnership. This initiative aims to support and empower creators in the region to produce and share meaningful, high-value content that spreads positivity across communities via Instagram and Facebook.

This strategic partnership reflects the UAE’s ongoing efforts to amplify the positive impact of digital media content on societal development, further solidifying the country’s growing reputation as a hub for the creative economy and content creation.

The announcement was made at the Instagram Hub Pavilion during the third edition of the 1 billion Followers Summit, which attracted over 15,000 content creators and more than 420 prominent speakers from around the world. The summit also introduced the largest and most valuable global award for purposeful content creators, worth $1 million, along with the One Billion Pitches competition. The latter successfully brought together over ten investment funds, securing AED 50 million to support content creators.

Meta selected the UAE for the programme’s launch, in collaboration with Creators HQ, due to the nation’s leadership in shaping the future of digital media and content creation. The UAE’s dynamic environment fosters innovation and supports influencers and creators through its inclusive culture and a population of over 195 nationalities living in remarkable harmony.

Moon Baz, Global Partnerships Lead for Africa, middle East and Turkey at Meta stated: “This strategic partnership with Creators HQ in Dubai is pivotal as it aligns with our shared mission to support and promote content that fosters positive societal growth. Our goal is to empower creative content creators who produce meaningful, original, and innovative material, providing them with the tools to reach broader audiences, sustain their efforts, and showcase their exceptional contributions. This programme will also enhance their knowledge of best practices and tools to achieve success and impact.

Baz emphasised: “The UAE has established itself as a global hub for influencers, content creators, and all stakeholders in this industry’s economy. The influence of the 1 Billion Followers Summit has been instrumental in reinforcing this role. Being at the Summit and collaborating with the Creators HQ to launch impactful programmes that support the creation of positive and diverse content is particularly significant. This is essential for fostering stronger connections with creators who are committed to making a difference.”

Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, stated: “The UAE plays a pivotal role in shaping digital media and content creation, and the future of this rapidly evolving industry. Our Primary objective is to establish a robust content industry in the region that serves positive societal goals. Through our strategic partnership at Creators HQ with Meta, we aim to empower this sector to achieve meaningful objectives, from enhancing creators’ capabilities to expanding their reach and audience base.”

AlHammadi added: “This programme, alongside other strategic partnerships, highlights the anticipated transformative impact of Creators HQ in shaping the future of content creation. It highlights the shift from traditional media to digital platforms, which now drive societal narratives and values, shaping the future and prosperity of communities worldwide.”

“Through Meta’s strong presence showcased at the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, held this year under the theme “Content for Good,” Meta further emphasizes the shared vision of fostering impactful content creation. This partnership underscores a joint commitment to inspiring content creators to embrace a noble mission—enhancing societal well-being, empowering individuals, and instilling hope for a brighter future. We believe that creating purposeful content has the power to transform outcomes,” she added.

