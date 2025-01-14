Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to produce authentic, meaningful content

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) Creators HQ in the UAE, the world’s first international hub for the content economy’s creators and entrepreneurs, has announced a strategic partnership with X, the global social media platform to produce exclusive and original content.

This groundbreaking collaboration aims to create purposeful, credible and quality global content that reinforces the UAE’s status as a leading hub for the creative economy and the content industry, while promoting its noble mission of building bridges between cultures worldwide.

As part of this unique partnership – marking Creators HQ’s first major initiative – Creators HQ has launched a competition offering a US$500,000 prize provided by Creators HQ, to encourage content creators to produce meaningful and exclusive content for X.

This initiative coincides with the 1 billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy, which has gained significant momentum in its third edition, attracting over 15,000 content creators and more than 420 global influencers and expert speakers.

The summit also features the world’s largest and most prestigious award for impactful content, worth US$1 million, and the One Billion Pitches competition for content creators, which successfully brought together more than 10 investment funds valued at AED 50 million to support content creators.

X is excited to bring this initiative to the UAE, recognising its unique multicultural environment, which embraces over 195 nationalities living and working together in harmony. This exceptional cultural synergy makes the UAE not just a country in the world but "the world in a country”.

Brett Weitz, Global Head of Content, Talent, and Brand Sales, at X, said, “This strategic partnership with Creators HQ reflects our shared vision of the transformative power of digital media and the role of authentic, innovative content in spreading meaningful messages, celebrating cultural diversity, and fostering global connections. At X, we recognise the vital role creators play in shaping impactful conversations, and with Originals on X, we aim to amplify diverse voices through premium content that transcends borders.”

Weitz added, “The UAE, with its dynamic blend of cultural diversity, openness, and values of human fraternity, serves as the perfect backdrop for this collaboration. It stands as a global hub for creativity, nurturing local talent while attracting innovators from around the world. Together, we are excited to spotlight the vibrant energy of the UAE’s content creation landscape and work alongside world-class creators to tell groundbreaking stories from a truly international perspective.

”

Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said: “Our goal today is not just to keep pace with the developments in the digital media sector but for the UAE to lead advancements in this field, especially in creating meaningful content that delivers high value and positively impacts minds and societies. Creators HQ, the first of its kind globally, aims to establish the UAE as the world capital for digital content creation, with a clear mission to empower purposeful content and its creators by supporting, encouraging, and enhancing their reach.”

AlHammadi added, “As the inaugural initiative of Creators HQ, the strategic partnership with X reflects the significance of this platform’s global reach and influence. It also exemplifies the UAE’s role as a global model for fostering human fraternity, collaboration, and solidarity among nations and communities. The UAE’s noble mission is to drive international cooperation for development, prosperity, and progress for humanity as a whole.”

She emphasised, “Today, the UAE serves as a gathering point for all key players in the content creation and creator economy – content creators, influencers, major media platforms, digital media companies, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs – strengthening connections among them in specialised communities and a supportive environment with advanced digital and legislative infrastructure, along with various incentives and facilitations. The UAE has firmly established itself as the premier destination and top choice for all stakeholders.”

The UAE is making extraordinary efforts to build an economic sector dedicated to content creation, fostering a sustainable digital media economy in the region. It is positioning itself as a pivotal hub attracting all stakeholders in this field, from creators, talents, and innovators to investors, tech companies, and major digital media platforms.

The nation has made significant strides in this area, evident in the ongoing success of the 1 Billion Followers Summit and the upcoming launch of Creators HQ – the first of its kind globally.

Backed by its advanced digital and legislative infrastructure and competitive incentives, the UAE continues to be a magnet for all players in the content creation and digital media industries.