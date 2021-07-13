Creators Union of Arab grants Sheikha Shamma bint Mohammed honorary membership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) The Creators Union of Arab, an Egyptian NGO that has a special consultative status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council, granted Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the board of Directors of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, an honorary membership, in recognition of her key role in supporting culture and humanity and the UAE’s cultural and creative life, through her works that influenced Arab literature and at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions.

Dr. Ahmed Anwar, Chairman of the Union, commended the role of Sheikha Shamma and her cultural and educational achievements, expressing his appreciation for her efforts to support culture and innovation and promote patriotism among the youth.

"This was not the only recognition of Sheikha Shamma for her continuous giving. We already honoured her two years ago by giving her the Medal for Creativity as the best Arab cultural personality. Today, we celebrate her by giving her an honorary membership to the union," Dr. Anwar said, highlighting the collaboration between the Creators Union of Arab and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions.

Sheikha Shamma expressed her happiness and appreciation for the union, which always supports talented and outstanding individuals in all areas, as well as her keenness to encourage further collaborations between the union and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions.