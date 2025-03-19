Crescent Group partners with Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation to help build safer world for vulnerable children in Global South

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) The Sharjah-based Crescent Group has partnered with the Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation (KSQF) to support the foundation’s programmes aimed at protecting and empowering vulnerable children in the Global South.

In a signing ceremony held on 17 March 2025 at Crescent Group’s offices in Sharjah, the organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing the company as a Founding Legacy Partner, contributing AED1.2 million to support KSQF’s work in reinforcing protection for children in the Global South. The agreement was signed by Mr. Ravi Kumar, Chief Corporate Officer, Crescent Petroleum and Member of the board of Crescent Group, and Lujan Mourad, Director, KSQF, in the presence of Abdulla Al Qadi, Executive Director, Crescent Petroleum, and H.E. Abdullah Al Huraimel, Board of Trustees Member, KSQF.

Ravi Kumar, Board Member, Crescent Group said: “Crescent Group is proud to support KSQF to build a brighter future for children in the Global South by championing community-led solutions and policies that uplift at-risk children and youth worldwide. This partnership underscores our long-term focus on empowering young people in the region and preparing them to build a better world for future generations.

"

Lujan Mourad, Director, KSQF, said: “This generous and significant financial contribution from Crescent Group is another step forward in Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation’s on-going efforts to provide vital support for children vulnerable due to conflicts, natural disasters, and poverty. Their unwavering support will significantly support the foundation’s impactful programmes and initiatives that will protect and empower these children, ensuring their fundamental rights and welfare are upheld”.

The announcement will further support KSQF’s on-going efforts based on three core pillars – safeguarding initiatives, advocacy programmes, and capacity building.

Since its establishment in 2024, KSQF has been focused on building strategic global partnerships that address the needs of children in conflict zones, poverty-stricken communities, and areas affected by natural disasters.

Crescent Group’s partnership with KSQF builds on the company’s ongoing support of numerous organisations across the region that enable children and young people to reach their full potential through capacity building and education.

