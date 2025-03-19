Open Menu

Crew Killed In Mi-28 Helicopter Crash In Russia's Leningrad Region

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Crew killed in Mi-28 helicopter crash in Russia's Leningrad region

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) The Russian Defence Ministry announced Tuesday that a Mi-28 helicopter crashed in the Leningrad region, killing the crew.

"On March 18, 2025, during a planned training flight, a Mi-28 helicopter crashed in the airspace over the Leningrad region.

The aircraft went down in an uninhabited area, far from populated zones. The crew did not survive," the ministry said in a statement.

"A search and rescue team has arrived at the site, and a commission from the Aerospace Forces has been dispatched to investigate," it added.

