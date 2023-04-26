Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2023 to discuss current issues, future mitigation mechanisms

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 26th April, 2023 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin sayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, the Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2023 (CEMS) is scheduled to take place on May 9-10, 2023.

The announcement was made by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) at a press conference today. With the theme "Abu Dhabi 2023," the summit will bring together experts from around the world in emergency, crisis, and disaster management. It aims to enhance readiness, encourage global collaboration, and explore the future of emergency and crisis management amid increasing threats and risks.

Mariam Yaed Al Qubaisi, CEMS - Abu Dhabi 2023's official spokesperson, expressed her excitement to host emergency and crisis management experts from around the world for the two-day summit. She stated that the event will emphasise the UAE's role in strengthening international cooperation in the sector, discussing the future of emergency management, and integrating new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to reduce the impact of disasters and crises.

Al Qubaisi credited the wise leadership of the UAE for promoting modern technology and techniques in emergency and crisis management, as seen in the country's success in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. She added that organising the summit comes under NCEMA's efforts to improve the UAE's emergency response and safeguard its security and stability.

The summit will bring together prominent experts and officials from national, regional, and global entities concerned with emergency and crisis management. It aims to discuss significant challenges facing the field, adopt global trends, and apply international standards and practices.

The summit's main agenda includes discussions on non-traditional management of emergencies and crises, preparedness for unexpected crises, preparing the next generation of leaders, globalisation of preparedness and response, and community partnership in emergency and crisis management.

Over six sessions, sub-themes such as foreseeing the future of emergencies and crises, behavioral changes, and their impact on community preparedness, and the culture of volunteering during emergencies will be discussed.

More than 20 senior officials and prominent experts from over 10 nationalities, with practical experiences and academic expertise in crisis and disaster management, will participate in the event. The summit aims to highlight the importance of developing the emergency, crisis, and disaster management industry to meet future challenges.

The list of keynote speakers for the summit includes a line of distinguished leaders, influential personas, academics, legislators, and senior officials of national, regional, and global bodies concerned with security, emergency, and crisis management. Speakers include Loretta Hieber Girardet, Chief Risk Knowledge, Monitoring and Capacity Development Branch at United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR); Dr. Goh Moh Heng, President of BCM Institute; Dr. Christopher Ankersen, Clinical Professor of Global Affairs; James Morris, President of Rabdan academy, Dr Adnan Alwan, retired Major General and an expert in crisis and emergency management; and many more.

The Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2023 (CEMS) is a global platform that strengthens partnerships, consolidates international cooperation and facilitates exchanging of knowledge and experiences in the field of emergencies, crises and disasters management. CEMS will discuss the most prominent global challenges and trends in this field, including the mechanisms set in place for predicting future risks, with the aim of enhancing the global response of cross-border crises and emergencies through an international cooperative approach, as well as enhancing the country's reputation, highlighting national capabilities, specialised cadres and the distinguished Emirati model in emergency, crisis and disaster management.

