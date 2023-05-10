Crisis and Emergency Management Summit Abu Dhabi begins final day activities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2023) The two-day Crisis and Emergency Management Summit (CEMS) Abu Dhabi 2023, organised by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), is concluding today under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser.

The final day includes various working sessions and keynote speeches, such as “Foreseeing the future of emergencies and crises”, “Preparing society for emergencies and crises” and "the system of building national leaders in emergency and crisis management”.

The summit serves as a global platform to strengthen partnerships, international cooperation and exchange experiences in emergencies, crises, and disasters. It also highlights national capabilities, specialised cadres, and the Emirati model of emergency, crisis, and disaster management.

The summit also discusses mechanisms for anticipating future risks and enhancing the global response to cross-border crises and emergencies through international cooperation.