Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition launches in Abu Dhabi on April 8

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) will host the Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition, held in conjunction with the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025. Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, the Summit will take place on April 8–9 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition underlines the UAE’s pioneering role in promoting global partnerships and innovation, utilising modern technologies, and focusing on the strategic joint initiatives that enhance preparedness and effective crisis response. The exhibition encompasses numerous government and private organisations, academic institutes, emergency and relief agencies, and technology providers from within and outside the UAE.

Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of NCEMA, stated: "In line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to elevate the nation’s position across various fields, and as part of NCEMA’s efforts to unify global efforts, foster partnerships, and exchange expertise in advanced technologies and AI to enhance emergency and crisis management systems, we are organising the Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition 2025 with broad national and international participation.

"

“The exhibition underscores the UAE’s commitment to driving innovation and developing national capabilities in emergency and crisis management. It highlights the importance of proactive planning and the use of cutting-edge technologies to enhance readiness and emergency response at both national and international levels,” added Al Neyadi.

The Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition 2025 is set to attract leading global experts and specialists in the fields of emergency and crisis management. It will create an interactive platform that brings together local, regional, and international organisations involved in managing emergencies and crises. The exhibition aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise, foster cooperation and joint work, highlight successful global and local experiences, and showcase the latest technologies, innovations, and AI-powered solutions to strengthen the capabilities of stakeholders in risk prediction and efficient management across various domains.

Organisations and companies interested in participating in the Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition 2025 can register their interest through the official website of World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit (www.wcems.ae).