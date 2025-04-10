Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition receives Guinness World Record

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) The Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition marked a new global milestone for the UAE, entering the Guinness World Records for showcasing the largest transparent interactive screen in the world, spanning 12.567 square metres.

This cutting-edge achievement was made possible through the efforts of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

The Guinness World Records Official Certificate was presented to Ali Rashid Al Neyadi, Director-General of NCEMA, by Hanane Spiers, Official Adjudicator, MENA Region.

On the occasion, Al Neyadi said, "We have learned from our wise leadership to always strive for number one, to shape the future with our own hands, making the UAE a model for others to follow.

We are proud to dedicate this achievement to our leadership, to the people of the UAE, and to everyone who calls this country home.

"This milestone reflects NCEMA's commitment to deploying the most advanced technologies and forward-thinking innovations to elevate emergency and crisis management ecosystem, drive smart preparedness, and foster public engagement, ultimately supporting societal readiness in the face of any future challenges."

The transparent interactive screen features smart glass technology powered by advanced artificial intelligence, offering a holographic display with motion-sensing capabilities that enable visitors to interact through hand gestures, creating an immersive and truly unique experience.