Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2023) Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday, Associated Press (AP) reported.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League in one of the most surprising transfers in the sport's history.

“I'm so proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe my work is done. I won everything and played for the most important clubs in Europe.

This is a new challenge,” Ronaldo said at a news conference.

The soccer great, who has won five Ballon d'Or awards for the best player in the world and five Champions League titles, will play outside of Europe for the first time in his storied career.

Ronaldo was set to be presented to fans later at the 25,000 capacity Mrsool Park in Riyadh, which will become his new home after agreeing a deal reportedly worth up to $200 million a year, making him the highest paid soccer player in history.