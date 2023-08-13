RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2023) Cristiano Ronaldo led his team to glory as Al-Nassr FC won the 2023 King Salman Club Cup for the first time in its history, defeating Al-Hilal 2-1 on Saturday evening.

The match was held at the King Fahd sports City Stadium in Taif, and it was extended to overtime after original time ended with a 1-1 draw.

Down to ten players, Al-Nassr overcame its deficit as Ronaldo scored a brace against Al-Hilal, who took the lead in the 51st minute through Michael Delgado, but Al-Nassr's number 7 scored in the 74th and 98th minutes, after his teammate Abdulelah Al-Amri was sent off in the 71st minute.

With this victory, Ronaldo has won his first title with Al-Nassr. He also won the title of top scorer in the tournament with 6 goals.