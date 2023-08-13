Open Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo's Brace Crowns Al-Nassr With King Salman Club Cup

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2023 | 12:45 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2023) Cristiano Ronaldo led his team to glory as Al-Nassr FC won the 2023 King Salman Club Cup for the first time in its history, defeating Al-Hilal 2-1 on Saturday evening.

The match was held at the King Fahd sports City Stadium in Taif, and it was extended to overtime after original time ended with a 1-1 draw.

Down to ten players, Al-Nassr overcame its deficit as Ronaldo scored a brace against Al-Hilal, who took the lead in the 51st minute through Michael Delgado, but Al-Nassr's number 7 scored in the 74th and 98th minutes, after his teammate Abdulelah Al-Amri was sent off in the 71st minute.

With this victory, Ronaldo has won his first title with Al-Nassr. He also won the title of top scorer in the tournament with 6 goals.

Related Topics

Sports Lead Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

3 hours ago
 GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

3 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

4 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

4 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

4 hours ago
Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

4 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

4 hours ago
 Detained Niger president seen by doctor: entourage ..

Detained Niger president seen by doctor: entourage

4 hours ago
 CS reviews preparation for Independence Day celebr ..

CS reviews preparation for Independence Day celebrations

4 hours ago
 Iftikhar Sahu expresses concern on rising hotspots ..

Iftikhar Sahu expresses concern on rising hotspots of white fly, pink worm

4 hours ago
 Commissioner launches "One Plant for Pakistan" dri ..

Commissioner launches "One Plant for Pakistan" drive

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East