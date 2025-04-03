Open Menu

Critical Medicines In Gaza Start To Run Out: MSF

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 09:15 PM

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) A month-long siege imposed by Israeli authorities in Gaza, means some critical medications are now short in supply and are running out, leaving Palestinians at risk of losing vital healthcare, warned Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

MSF called on Israeli authorities to facilitate humanitarian aid at scale.

For over a month, no aid or commercial trucks have entered Gaza. The siege has forced MSF teams to start rationing medications such as painkillers, providing less effective treatment or turning patients away. Teams are also running out of surgical supplies such as anaesthetics, paediatric antibiotics and medicines for chronic conditions like epilepsy, hypertension and diabetes.

