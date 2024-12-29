Croats vote to elect new president

ZAGREB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) Polling stations across Croatia opened at 0600 GMT on Sunday to elect the country's new president, a mainly ceremonial office, in a race where candidates from the two biggest parties are the main contenders, Reuters reported.

Around 3.

8 million Croats are eligible to cast votes for one out of a total of eight candidates, three of whom are women.

Incumbent President Zoran Milanovic will run for a second term. His main challenger is Dragan Primorac, a former science minister backed by the governing Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ).

The election will go to a second round if none of the candidates wins a majority of the vote.