Cross-border e-commerce platform in development: D-8 Secretary-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, Secretary-General of the Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8), affirmed that the member states of the D-8 represent an emerging economic bloc with promising investment potential across a range of strategic sectors.

He emphasised the importance of international partnerships in supporting sustainable development across the member states.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the AIM Investment Summit 2025, which commenced in Abu Dhabi, Imam highlighted the role of digitalisation as a key enabler in strengthening economic and trade ties between member countries, particularly given their geographical spread and lack of direct borders.

He revealed that the group is currently developing a cross-border e-commerce platform in collaboration with a Malaysian company, taking the form of a unified "Super App" to boost intra-D-8 trade and facilitate economic activities among companies in member states.

Imam also noted that the organisation is working to support digital transformation through the establishment of an e-government network in cooperation with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, aiming to exchange expertise and best practices among member countries.

He added that the development of e-government systems would positively impact the business environment and, over time, deepen economic integration among member states.

The Secretary-General further announced the establishment of the D-8 Centre for Small and Medium Enterprises, to be based in Abuja, Nigeria, with the goal of developing the SME sector across the organisation. He also mentioned the ongoing establishment of the D-8 Youth Council, headquartered in Dhaka, which will focus on empowering youth and fostering entrepreneurship as part of broader economic development strategies.

He underlined the importance of public-private partnerships in D-8 initiatives, noting the central role of chambers of commerce and industry in driving economic activity across member countries.

Imam stated that as emerging economies at various stages of development, D-8 countries offer attractive investment opportunities in key sectors, particularly energy and renewable energy – including oil and gas exploration, solar, wind, hydro and geothermal energy, as well as hydrogen and biofuel projects.

He also identified the industrial and manufacturing sector as a key growth area, especially in textiles and garments, automotive and electronics industries, and natural resource processing. These opportunities are supported by special economic zones offering competitive tax and customs incentives.

He pointed to agriculture and agro-industries as important investment areas, notably in food technology, fertilisers, mechanised farming, and value-added production such as palm oil, rubber and cocoa.

Tourism and hospitality, he added, are among the group's major strengths, thanks to the rich cultural and historical heritage of member states. Several D-8 countries are expanding into eco-tourism and halal tourism, with all members having access to maritime coastlines, giving them further advantages in marine tourism.

Imam explained that the diverse nature of the D-8 economies allows them to complement one another and play an active role in global value chains, enhancing the investment potential of the organisation’s Preferential Trade Agreement framework.

He stressed that economic cooperation lies at the heart of the D-8’s mission. The organisation was established in 1997 by Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Türkiye to promote economic collaboration among member states.

He added that Azerbaijan’s accession as the ninth member in March 2025 marked a significant step in enhancing the organisation’s economic momentum. The D-8’s key economic focus areas include trade, industry, SME development, energy, agriculture, food security, tourism, transport, education, human resource development, digitalisation, information technology, climate action and youth empowerment.