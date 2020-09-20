Cross-border peace leads to development and prosperity of nations: DG EDA

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) Bernardino León Director-General, Emirates Diplomatic academy, EDA, has affirmed that the UAE has certainly demonstrated, and distinctly, during the COVID-19 pandemic, that it is essential for a nation’s prosperity to initiate and promote peace across its borders, through cooperation, dialogue, compassion and understanding.

"Due to its unique soft power approach, based on tolerance and partnership, the UAE has considerably proven that its influence on the global stage holds an immense value," he said in his statement to mark United Nations – International Day of Peace, observed annually on 21st September.

"At the EDA, our mission is to ensure that the UAE’s diplomatic corps learn the key skills and gain monumental insight, to maintain the country’s status as an active global player taking leadership positions on key issues, and chiefly, the call for peace," he went to say.

"On the illustrious International Day of Peace, I wish to reiterate the significance of this monumental and symbolic day of peace - particularly for diplomats, who dedicate their lives to promoting peace across the world, especially during times of severe disruption, turmoil and conflict."

The United Nations invited all countries and people to honour a cessation of hostilities on this significant day, and to otherwise commemorate the day, through education and public awareness on issues related to peace. "As an academic and training institution that prepares the UAE’s future diplomats, it is thus our duty to stand in solidarity with the United Nations’ vision, for peace and cooperation," the Director-General, EDA, said.

In March this year, António Guterres, the United Nations’ Secretary-General, called on all warring parties to cease conflict and unite against the battle of the unprecedented global pandemic, which has affected every corner of our world, and lead to economic and health crises across borders.

"It is thus pivotal that diplomats and global leaders are reminded that today, their cooperation and solidarity with one another is not merely the right choice, but also, the necessary solution - in the fight against COVID-19 - despite differences of political opinions, religious beliefs, or historical conflicts."

"EDA understands the importance of promoting peace and cooperation," he said, and referred to a memorandum of understanding, MoU, signed on September 7th, 2020, by EDA with the renowned United Nation’s University for Peace, UPEACE. "This vital MoU aims to set up a shared platform to launch several projects aimed at strengthening research, training and academic collaboration between both entities, all while supporting the EDA’s efforts to educate, train and empower future Emirati diplomats, who will one day represent this great nation on the global arena," Bernardino León added.

In conclusion, he said, "The national academic, training and research institution for diplomatic international relations, will therefore continue to empower talented Emirati women and men, to become true 21st century diplomats, who strive for peaceful solutions, in a rapidly changing, and turbulent world."