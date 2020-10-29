Cross-cultural dialogues in over 30 languages key highlight at SIBF 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) Inter-linguistic and intercultural exchange of literature and ideas will be a key highlight of the 39th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF, to be held from 4th to 14th November, 2020.

In a celebration of literary and cultural diversity, 73 nations represented by 1,024 publishers will be leading cross-cultural dialogues at the event being held under the theme, "The World Reads from Sharjah".

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, the fair which moves into a hybrid online – offline format this year, will showcase more than 80,000 new titles in more than 30 languages at the Expo Centre in Sharjah covering a broad spectrum of genres.

While all cultural events will be held online via the newly launched "Sharjah Reads" platform following the UAE’s preventative measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, literature enthusiasts and book lovers can enjoy the experience of browsing through and buying books at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Five information desks will be set up across the fair’s six halls to facilitate visitors’ access to books and publishers. It will see publishers from around the world including 202 from Egypt, 186 from the UAE, 93 from Lebanon, 72 from Syria, 46 from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 39 from the United Kingdom, 29 from the United States, 13 from Italy, 12 from France and eight from Canada.

Khoula Al Mujaini, the SIBF General Coordinator, said, "The participation of a large number of publishing houses amid the prevailing challenge of a pandemic is a testament to the SIBF’s integral role in stepping up efforts to revitalise the book industry. It also endorses the confidence of global publishers in Sharjah’s capability to organise one of the world’s top three book fairs in adherence to all global COVID-19 prevention protocols. We have adopted the highest standards of precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all our participants and visitors."

The precautionary procedures align with the safety measures and guidelines issued to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. A detailed, health and safety protocol booklet will be shared with all publishers to ensure their protection and safety at the event. The SBA will also ensure that both publishers and visitors comply with all preventative measures including physical distancing and wearing of face masks.