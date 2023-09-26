Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends group wedding reception

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2023) ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended a group wedding reception, which was held at the Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness congratulated the newlyweds, and their families, wishing them a happy married life.

Senior officials and family members also attended the ceremony.