Open Menu

Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi Attends UAE Day Celebrations At Expo 2025 Osaka

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends UAE Day celebrations at Expo 2025 Osaka

OSAKA, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has attended the UAE Day celebrations at Expo 2025 Osaka.

The celebrations began with a parade of traditional Emirati music and heritage troupes, marching toward the main Expo Hall, while captivating audiences with live cultural performances that showcased the authenticity and richness of the UAE’s customs and traditions.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Khaled observed a range of UAE Day cultural activations, delivered in collaboration with 17 national entities, including the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi); the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation and the UAE Space Agency. Activities featured traditional handicraft workshops, live cultural and artistic performances, and discussion sessions highlighting the UAE’s model in sustainable development and technological innovation.

Reflecting the UAE’s national priorities and future-facing sectors, the UAE Pavilion is supported by its official partners, DCT Abu Dhabi, ADNOC, Space42, and PureHealth.

The UAE Day programme also featured diplomacy-focused events aimed at strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Japan, including collaborative initiatives in key areas such as education, culture, and sustainability, as well as cooperation with leading Japanese educational institutions such as Yuwa Junior High school, in Arida City.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled met with young Emirati talents who played a key role in the UAE’s participation at Expo 2025 Osaka, praising their contributions and emphasising the importance of empowering youth to represent the nation abroad as ambassadors of Emirati identity and cultural values, and being vital contributors to strengthening intercultural dialogue.

The UAE Day celebrations at Expo 2025 Osaka reflect the UAE’s commitment to fostering cross-cultural dialogue and strengthening global partnerships. Through these activations, audiences gain insight into the UAE’s heritage, remarkable achievements, and forward-looking vision, while highlighting the UAE as a global hub for creativity, knowledge and meaningful cultural exchange.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy to Japan; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court, and Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.

Related Topics

Technology Music Exchange Education UAE Abu Dhabi Young Osaka Japan Hub Sultan Ahmed Media Industry Court

Recent Stories

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC ..

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

10 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V ..

Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed b ..

NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed ..

Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut

10 hours ago
Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

11 hours ago
 Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel

Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel

12 hours ago
 UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear ..

UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2025 conference in Paris

13 hours ago
 UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth M ..

UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth Muay Thai World Championship

13 hours ago
 Officer suspended for overstepping authority in au ..

Officer suspended for overstepping authority in audit papers

13 hours ago
 Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Frien ..

Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Friendship: Adviser to the Prime Mi ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East