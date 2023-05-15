UrduPoint.com

Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi Attends Wedding Of Omar And Ali Mohammed Haji Al Khouri

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Omar and Ali Mohammed Haji Al Khouri

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended a wedding reception hosted by Mohammed Haji Al Khouri for his son Omar’s marriage to the daughter of Abdul Wahed Muhammad Sharif Foulathi, and his son Ali’s marriage to the daughter of Aref Ismail Al Khouri.

The event, which was held at the Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by a number of senior officials and relatives.

His Highness congratulated the newlyweds and their families, and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Related Topics

Hotel Abu Dhabi Marriage Married Event

Recent Stories

 

 

7 minutes ago
 GCC Secretary General visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

GCC Secretary General visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 KE urged for uninterrupted power supply to pumping ..

KE urged for uninterrupted power supply to pumping stations

1 hour ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns hearing of ECP's p ..

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns hearing of ECP's plea seeking review of Punjab e ..

1 hour ago
 German Army Orders 50 Puma Infantry Vehicles Under ..

German Army Orders 50 Puma Infantry Vehicles Under $1Bln Contract With Rheinmeta ..

1 hour ago
 Four killed, three injured in Kohat firing

Four killed, three injured in Kohat firing

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.