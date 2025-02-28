Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has concluded an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was bid farewell from Nur Khan Air Base in Islamabad by Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality, conveying his best wishes for continued progress, development, and prosperity to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its people.