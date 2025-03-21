Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad Al Sheba retreat in Dubai

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 01:00 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended an Iftar banquet hosted, today, by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, at Nad Al Sheba retreat, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.
During the meeting, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Crown Prince of Dubai engaged in cordial discussions on the UAE’s comprehensive development journey, reflecting on the nation’s remarkable achievements and ongoing projects aimed at elevating the UAE to new heights of progress and prosperity.
Their Highnesses also explored ways to further enhance the wellbeing and quality of life for citizens, ensuring that the benefits of development extend to all members of UAE society.
In the spirit of the holy month, Their Highnesses offered prayers for the continued health and wellbeing of the UAE’s leadership, for sustained progress and prosperity for the UAE’s people, and for blessings, goodness, and peace to grace the Arab and Islamic nations.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court; along with a number of sheikhs, senior military commanders, officials and local dignitaries.
Following the meeting, all attendees joined an Iftar banquet hosted by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in honour of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as other sheikhs and distinguished guests.
